Breaking News Live Updates, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday.This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham."Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games," the PM said in a tweet.PM Modi has already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had turned to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Indian athletes after they bagged medals at the event. PM Modi also sent his wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium.From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.