Breaking News Live Updates, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11 am on Saturday.This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham.”Looking forward to interacting with India’s CWG 2022 contingent at my residence, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games,” the PM said in a tweet.PM Modi has already wished every athlete who won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had turned to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Indian athletes after they bagged medals at the event. PM Modi also sent his wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium.From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.Also Read - Delhi Reports 10 COVID Deaths in 24 Hours; Over 2,000 New Cases. Key Points to Know

Live Updates

  • 8:28 AM IST

    ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicks off today

    The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence kicked off today.The campaign initiated as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15.The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    The fourth edition of the Indo-Oman joint military exercise ‘Al Najah’ was completed today at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Salman Rushdie Health Update | Author Salman Rushdie is on a ventilator following hours of surgery after being stabbed in the neck and torso at a lecture. He will likely lose one eye, reports Reuters quoting his book agent.