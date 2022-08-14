Breaking News Live Updates, August 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to observe Partition Horror Memorial Day on Sunday, August 14 across the country as part of its national campaign. As per a statement issued by programme in-charge and state BJP general secretary Anoop Gupta, party would observe Partition Horror Memorial Day in memory of the sad occurrence of partition of the country in 1947. “After the partition of India, lakhs of people were rendered homeless, innumerable people lost their lives and many had to live as refugees by giving up their land and business reputation. Millions of people bore the pain of partition for decades. The incident of partition was very sad and heart breaking,” he said. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for observing the day in memory of those who suffered the unbearable pain of partition. Today, a silent procession will be taken out in the evening at the mandal level. Ministers, party officials and other public representatives will participate along with the common people. Stay tuned to india.com for latest Live news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Delhi Reports 2,031 Fresh Covid Cases, 9 Deaths In A Day