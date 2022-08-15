Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 15: India is all set to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. The day commemorates India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister’s ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. Stay tuned to india.com for latest Live news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag at Home With Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan, Feels ‘Pride, Love, Happiness’