Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 15: India is all set to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. The day commemorates India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the ‘Tiranga’ at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister’s ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. Stay tuned to india.com for latest Live news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Hoists National Flag at Home With Aryan Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan, Feels ‘Pride, Love, Happiness’

Live Updates

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Watch PM Modi’s I-day Speech LIVE here

  • 7:45 AM IST


    I-Day Speech |     This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

  • 7:44 AM IST

    I-Day Speech | Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal: PM Modi at Red Fort

  • 7:44 AM IST

    I-Day Speech | The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort

  • 7:43 AM IST

    I-Day Speech | I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve: PM Modi

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Delhi | PM Modi Hoist National Flag On Red Fort, To Address Nation Shortly

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Delhi | PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day

  • 7:08 AM IST

    I-Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to begin delivering his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.33 am, on Independence Day

  • 6:35 AM IST

    I-Day 2022: Delhi Police beefs up security, installs over 1,000 CCTVs around Red Fort

    Ahead of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital.
    The Delhi Police has put up stringent security arrangements and intensified patrolling and checking of vehicles.
    A composite security system has been set up in and around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.
    For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the Red Fort is shielded with a security arrangement to ensure that it is safe from terror attack threats.
    Delhi Police has decided to install more than 1,000 Internet Protocol (IP) based CCTV cameras in and around Red Fort here.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings to the country on Independence Day 2022