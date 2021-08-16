Breaking News LIVE Updates August 16, 2021: The newly inducted ministers of the union cabinet will seek blessings from people during ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ starting from Monday. The BJP has planned this yatra to tell people how opposition parties especially the Congress have not allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce these ministers, who came from an ordinary background, in both houses of the parliament on the first day of the monsoon session. During last month’s reshuffle of the union cabinet, for the first time a maximum of 11 women, 27 OBCs, 20 Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe leaders were made ministers.Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Becomes First Hospital To Have Fire Station Inside Hospital Premises

Meanwhile, India on Sunday celebrated its 75th Independence Day across the country, during which, PM Narendra Modi cited various schemes of the government, including direct benefit transfer, to assert that his government has prioritised the interest of small farmers, and gave a new slogan, 'chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan (small farmers should become India's pride)'.In his eighth consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day, Modi called for making the next 25 years glorious for India with "new thresholds, aspirations and dreams" in the run-up to the centenary of its independence from the British colonial rule

Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - In a First, Odisha CM Announces Smart Health Cards For 3.5 crore people