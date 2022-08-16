Breaking News Live Updates, August 16: The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from Janata Dal (JD) and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will be expanded today when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or the Grand Alliance between . The swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan, according to PTI reports. The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. An in-principle agreement has been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state assembly, will have a lion’s share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar’s JD(U). The induction of ministers is expected to keep a few berths vacant for future expansion. Stay tuned to india.com for latest LIVE news updates from India and around the worldAlso Read - Bihar Cabinet Expansion Today, RJD to Get Major Share of Seats. List of Probable Ministers' Names Here