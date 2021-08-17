Breaking News LIVE Updates August 17, 2021: On Monday, India administered 86.29 lakh vaccines, a record high after June 21 when the Centre’s new vaccination policy started and around 88.09 lakh people received the jab. Under its new vaccination policy, the Centre had started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 and took back control of vaccination from states. Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra has reported as many as ten new cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. Among the new cases include six from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76. Five of these 76 patients have died, the state health department said.

