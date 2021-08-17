Breaking News LIVE Updates August 17, 2021: On Monday, India administered 86.29 lakh vaccines, a record high after June 21 when the Centre’s new vaccination policy started and around 88.09 lakh people received the jab. Under its new vaccination policy, the Centre had started providing vaccines free of charge to all above 18 and took back control of vaccination from states. Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra has reported as many as ten new cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. Among the new cases include six from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76. Five of these 76 patients have died, the state health department said.
Live Updates

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George: According to the projected population of 3.54 crores by 2021 in Kerala, 50.25% (1,77,88,931) have been vaccinated with the first dose. The target was achieved within 213 days after the vaccination drive started on January 16.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan crisis: I’ve argued for many years that our mission should be narrowly focused on counter-terrorism, not counter insurgency or nation-building.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar: Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community. Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Afghanistan crisis: Discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul. Deeply appreciate the American efforts underway in this regard.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.08 am today, as per the National Center for Seismology