Breaking News LIVE August 17: President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections. The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Mideast Nations Wake Up To Damage From Climate Change