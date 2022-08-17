Breaking News LIVE August 17: President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections. The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Mideast Nations Wake Up To Damage From Climate Change

Live Updates

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Biden signs major climate change, healthcare law: US President Joe Biden signed into law a sweeping bill to lower health care costs and address climate change, representing a key win for Democrats in Congress. “The Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that for so many years so many of us have fought to make happen,” Biden said during remarks at the White House prior to signing the bill. The legislation was passed by both the House and Senate along partisan lines .