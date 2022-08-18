Breaking News LIVE Updates August 18: UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss has consolidated her lead over former chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to become the British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader, according to a new survey of Tory voters. The latest Conservative Home survey has produced much the same result as it did when it was last published earlier this month. “Then, Rishi Sunak was on 26 per cent, Liz Truss was on 58 per cent and 12 per cent were undecided. Now, those figures are 28 per cent, 60 per cent and nine per cent. We have rolled Neither and Won’t Vote into the same column this time round,” said the Conservative Home survey of 961 party members, who either already have or will be casting their ballots in the leadership race. Stay tuned to India.com for major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Over 20 Feared Dead, Several Others Injured As Massive Blast Hits Mosque in Kabul