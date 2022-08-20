Breaking News Live Update, August 20: In the wake of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the US Defence Department has announced that it would provide a new $775  million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including  High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems. According to report by news agency ANI, US will give 15 Scan Eagle drones to assist with targeting reconnaissance for Ukraine’s artillery, 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) that will allow the Ukrainians to move through mined areas, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) for Ukraine to target Russian radars and 1,500 tube-launched optically-tracked wire-guided missiles (TOW missiles) to target Russian armor. As per a statement by the Pentagon it is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority. This is the 19th PDA package the department has provided Ukraine with since August 2021. Stay tuned to india.com for latest LIVE news updates from India and around the worldAlso Read - Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Erdogan At Turkey President's First Visit To Ukraine Since War Began

Live Updates

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Upward Movement Of Pilgrims Comes To Halt Due To Flash Floods | In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police, CRPF have been deployed while the situation being monitored. No untoward incident has been reported yet according to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

  • 6:41 AM IST

    Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods In Jammu and Kashmir Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

  • 6:39 AM IST

    US Announces $775 Million Arms Package For War Hit Ukraine| As per report by news agency, ANI, a statement by Pentagon said, “It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment – the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country.”

  • 6:37 AM IST

    US Announces $775 Million Arms Package For War Hit Ukraine| The US Defence Department announced that it would provide additional military assistance to Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery, mine-clearing systems, 15 Scan Eagle drones, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) and 1,500 TOW missiles.