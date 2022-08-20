Breaking News Live Update, August 20: In the wake of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the US Defence Department has announced that it would provide a new $775 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) missiles, artillery, and mine-clearing systems. According to report by news agency ANI, US will give 15 Scan Eagle drones to assist with targeting reconnaissance for Ukraine’s artillery, 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) that will allow the Ukrainians to move through mined areas, High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) for Ukraine to target Russian radars and 1,500 tube-launched optically-tracked wire-guided missiles (TOW missiles) to target Russian armor. As per a statement by the Pentagon it is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority. This is the 19th PDA package the department has provided Ukraine with since August 2021. Stay tuned to india.com for latest LIVE news updates from India and around the worldAlso Read - Zelenskyy Holds Talks With Erdogan At Turkey President's First Visit To Ukraine Since War Began