Breaking News LIVE August 24: Congress General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh said that the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for her medical check-up along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4," Ramesh said in a statement. Party MP Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in Delhi on September 4. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to Delhi, he added. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.