Breaking News Live Updates, August 25: The national capital reported 945 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 5.55 per cent, according to a bulletin by Delhi Health Department on Wednesday. The city reported six deaths due to COVID-19.As many as 1,285 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 391 patients are admitted to hospitals. A total of 12,046 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for COVID. India recorded 10,649 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,43,68,195.According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 36 deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid, taking the death toll to 5,27,452.