Breaking News Live Updates, August 30: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been protesting in the premises of the Delhi assembly building beneath the monument of Mahatma Gandhi, demanding the resignation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly "whitening" the "black money" during demonetisation in 2016. Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Atishi alleged that Saxena had pressurised his employees to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman. "Saxena has done a scam to whiten black money during demonetisation worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016 when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Chairman. We are demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate this matter," Atishi said.

