Breaking News Live Updates, August 31: The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered status quo to be maintained in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case and said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would not be held at the ground. Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government has permitted the Bengaluru Idgah ground to be used in connection with Ganesh Utsav for two days – Wednesday and Thursday. The top court pronounced the order while hearing a plea against the Karnataka High Court order in the matter. A two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had referred the matter to a three-judge bench saying “there is a difference of opinion among the judges.” The new bench comprises Justices Indira Banerjee, A S Oka, and MM Sundresh.Also Read - United Nations Seeks $160 Million in Emergency Aid For Pakistan Floods

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Taliban declares national holiday to celebrate withdrawal of US-led troops from country after 20 years

    Taliban today declared a national holiday and lit up the capital with coloured lights to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war: AFP News Agency

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Last Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Who Ended The Cold War, Dies Aged 91 READ MORE

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Delhi: Fire brakes out in toy factory in Inderlok area

    The fire has been brought under control. 14 fire tenders were present at the spot. No casualty has been reported: MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Fire Officer

  • 6:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra | People offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi