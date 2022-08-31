Breaking News Live Updates, August 31: The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered status quo to be maintained in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case and said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would not be held at the ground. Earlier in the day, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the Supreme Court that the Karnataka government has permitted the Bengaluru Idgah ground to be used in connection with Ganesh Utsav for two days – Wednesday and Thursday. The top court pronounced the order while hearing a plea against the Karnataka High Court order in the matter. A two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had referred the matter to a three-judge bench saying “there is a difference of opinion among the judges.” The new bench comprises Justices Indira Banerjee, A S Oka, and MM Sundresh.Also Read - United Nations Seeks $160 Million in Emergency Aid For Pakistan Floods

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES AUGUST 31 LATEST NEWS