Breaking News LIVE August 5: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) announced support for opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the Vice-Presidential election. Meanwhile, shots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did not immediately find a victim. “The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim,” Bloomington Police said in a statement. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the US and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 1 Dead, Several Wounded in Northeast D.C. Shooting Near Capitol Hill

Live Updates

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Paytm down for several users, company says ‘trying to fix the issue’ | “Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved,” a tweet read on Paytm Money’s handle.

  • 1:42 PM IST

  • 12:07 PM IST

    UP farmer’s daughter Rupal becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics | Rupal Chaudhary created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the World U20 Athletics Championship as she followed up her 4x400m relay silver with a bronze medal in the women’s 400m in Colombia’s Cali.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) announced support for opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the vice-Presidential election.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Congress MPs in Parliament wear black clothes in protest against inflation and unemployment

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Delhi | Congress MPs from both the Houses will meet today at 10 AM at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Office in Parliament.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Video: Congress workers protest over inflation at party office in Delhi

  • 8:47 AM IST

    CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Sreeshankar for winning silver in long jump

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Will not allow China to isolate Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi

  • 7:55 AM IST

    Congress to hold nationwide protest over unemployment and inflation