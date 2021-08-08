Breaking News LIVE Updates August 8, 2021: India saw a fresh single-day spike of 38,628 COVID cases and 617 deaths on Saturday. The new cases take India’s total COVID tally to 3,18,95,385, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,371. A decrease of 2,006 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload yesterday. The active cases in the country have declined to 4,12,153 and comprises 1.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent. A total of 83 cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been reported in India till August 4 with Maharashtra registering 33 of these cases followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11 and Tamil Nadu 10. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking updates.Also Read - Is Johnson & Johnson's Single-shot Vaccine Effective Against Delta Variant of Covid? This African Study Sheds Light