Breaking News LIVE Updates August 8: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the Upper House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance. Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11. There will be no sitting of the House on Tuesday and Thursday on account of Muharram and Raksha Bandhan, news agency PTI reported quoting sources. They added that there will be another farewell function for Naidu at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium on Monday evening on behalf of all the members of the House. The prime minister will present a memento to Naidu while the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha will deliver the farewell address, they said. A publication chronicling the tenure of Naidu as the vice president and chairman of Rajya Sabha will be released by the prime minister. This will be followed by dinner. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul Wins First Triple Long Jump Gold, Leads Four-medal Haul within 30 Mins

  • 7:56 AM IST

    Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel participates in an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event in Ahmedabad, along with students.

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Kerala | The newly installed tetrapod-based seawall has brought relief to the residents of sea erosion-prone Chellanam in Ernakulam district

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Delhi | On the fourth and last Monday of ‘Sawan’ month, people offered prayers at Gauri Shankar temple, in Chandni Chowk.

  • 6:23 AM IST

    A truck dragged the car of SP District President Devendra Singh Yadav for about 500 meters in UP’s Mainpuri | WATCH