  • Tripura To Go To Polls On Thursday In High-Stakes Contest, Over 28 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise | Highlights
live

Tripura To Go To Polls On Thursday In High-Stakes Contest, Over 28 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise | Highlights

Updated: February 15, 2023 11:26 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News Highlights: The mortal remains of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was found dead in a freezer at Delhi’s Mitraon village on Tuesday, was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem on Wednesday. Her father Sunil Yadav said, “The post-mortem will be done today. It will take time. They didn’t tell us anything, and only showed us the body to enable identification.” Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand. According to the police, Nikki called Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.
The woman’s body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday. The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

Live Updates

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have been stopped.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Tripura to go to polls on Thursday in high-stakes contest, over 28 lakh voters eligible to exercise franchise

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Assam DGP conducts State Crime Conference, directs officers to work on long pending cases

  • 7:22 PM IST

    India’s export grew by 14.57 pc in Jan 2023: Commerce Ministry

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Delhi fridge murder: Police to investigate case on lines of Shraddha murder case

  • 5:08 PM IST
    Chhattisgarh | A jawan 29th Battalion of ITBP has suffered minor injuries in an IED blast in Narayanpur, confirms SP Pushkar Sharma
  • 3:53 PM IST

    Lufthansa airlines affected by an IT outage causing flight delays and cancellations

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Seven-year-old girl child burnt with tongs and beaten up by her relative & her son in the RK Puram area. Accused son arrested, woman absconding: Police

  • 1:32 PM IST

    Trains cancelled on Kazipet-Secunderabad route due to derailment: The South Central Railway has cancelled a few trains in view of the derailment of Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Godavari Express between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar near Hyderabad on Wednesday. A total of nine trains, scheduled to depart on Wednesday, have been completely cancelled, while 14 trains partially cancelled as the movement of trains has been disrupted between Kazipet and Secunderabad.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    Uttam Nagar murder: Victim’s father demands death for accused live-in partner

    The father of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner, on Wednesday demanded that he be hangled till death. Spreaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sunil Yadav, father of the deceased woman, Nikki Yadav, said, “The accused should be hanged till death. We got to know about my daughter’s death yesterday. She had visited us one-and-a-half months ago.”

Published Date: February 15, 2023 7:30 AM IST

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 11:26 PM IST

