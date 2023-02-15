Home

Tripura To Go To Polls On Thursday In High-Stakes Contest, Over 28 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise | Highlights

Tripura To Go To Polls On Thursday In High-Stakes Contest, Over 28 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise | Highlights

Breaking News Highlights: The mortal remains of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was found dead in a freezer at Delhi’s Mitraon village on Tuesday, was taken from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem on Wednesday. Her father Sunil Yadav said, “The post-mortem will be done today. It will take time. They didn’t tell us anything, and only showed us the body to enable identification.” Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her live-in partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman, police said. After his arrest on Tuesday, the accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand. According to the police, Nikki called Sahil after learning that he was going to marry another woman.

The woman’s body was recovered from a freezer in New Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police said on Tuesday. The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

