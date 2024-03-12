  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today
live

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today

For all the latest national and international news updates and the breaking news, stay tuned to India.com...

Updated: March 12, 2024 8:25 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: PM Modi To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been visiting the different states of India, to launch development projects and address the general public, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, PM Modi will be flagging off a total of 10 new Vande Bharat Express Trains virtually. The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stones of multiple railway projects virtually today in the Bhopal division. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been implemented in the country and reactions of different political leaders, from different parties are pouring in; this is a major step taken by the government ahead of the General Elections 2024. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with NSA Ajit Dowal to discuss the Gaza War and humanitarian assistance; President Murmu is on her visit to Mauritius and leaders of Belarus and New Zealand are also in India. For all hyper-local, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com

Live Updates

  • Mar 12, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    Former DRDO spokesperson Dr Ravi Gupta On Agni-5 MIRV Launch

    On the Agni-5 MIRV launch, former DRDO spokesperson Dr Ravi Gupta says, “It is a great day for our nation when the DRDO has launched the maiden flight of Divyastra…This is a great achievement….’

  • Mar 12, 2024 7:55 AM IST

    Sarbatmak Hartal’ In Assam Against CAA, Legal Notice Served To Political Parties

    Guwahati police gave a legal notice to the Political parties who have called for a ‘Sarbatmak Hartal’ in Assam to protest against the CAA.

  • Mar 12, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    Six died and 10 others were injured after an uncontrolled trolley rammed into a wedding procession: Collector Arvind Kumar Dubey

    https://x.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1767333693578772490?s=20

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.