BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Fire At Delhi's LNJP Hospital Due To Short Circuit, No Casualties Reported

Fire At Delhi's LNJP Hospital Due To Short Circuit, No Casualties Reported

Breaking News Live Updates

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, late at night on Monday, February 26, 2024 and the reason for the same was a short circuit; however, there were no casualties. In another similar accident, fire broke out at the BMC’s pumping station which has affected water supply in some areas of Mumbai for 24 hours. There will be a water supply cut in Bengaluru also, today, in specific areas. Internationally, US President Joe Biden has remarked that he hopes there will be a ceasefire by next week, in the ongoing Israel Hamas Conflict. In another news, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding appeals challenging the trial court verdicts and seeking suspension of sentences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Cypher and Toshakhana cases. For similar latest news updates and breaking news, stay tuned to India.com…

