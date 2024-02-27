Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Maharashtra Police Registers Case Against Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Updated: February 27, 2024 9:05 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Breaking News Live Updates

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, late at night on Monday, February 26, 2024 and the reason for the same was a short circuit; however, there were no casualties. In another similar accident, fire broke out at the BMC’s pumping station which has affected water supply in some areas of Mumbai for 24 hours. There will be a water supply cut in Bengaluru also, today, in specific areas. Internationally, US President Joe Biden has remarked that he hopes there will be a ceasefire by next week, in the ongoing Israel Hamas Conflict. In another news, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding appeals challenging the trial court verdicts and seeking suspension of sentences of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the Cypher and Toshakhana cases. For similar latest news updates and breaking news, stay tuned to India.com…

Live Updates

  • Feb 27, 2024 9:05 AM IST

    A fire broke out at an educational institute in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire underway.

    https://x.com/ANI/status/1762309920358072424?s=20

  • Feb 27, 2024 8:45 AM IST

    Road Accident Between Two Cars and Pickup Truck In Ballia

    Six people died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck at around 3-3:30 am under Ballia’s Bairiya police station area.

  • Feb 27, 2024 8:29 AM IST

    Case Registered Against Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil

    Maharashtra Police registers case against Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil under sections 341,143,145,149,188 of IPC.

  • Feb 27, 2024 8:07 AM IST

    Special Astha Train Flagged Off To Ayodhya

    Tripura CM Manik Saha flagged off 00727- Astha Special train for Ayodhya from Agartala Railway Station.

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Visits Golden Temple, Amritsar

    US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti says, “My mother and father came here to the Golden Temple when they were just married in their 20s, and as a child, they told me stories of coming to this beautiful place…”

  • Feb 27, 2024 7:36 AM IST

    Fire at Delhi’s LNJP hospital due to short circuit, no casualties reported

