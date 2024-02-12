Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Several Flights Delayed At Delhi’s IGI Airport Due To Dense Fog
live

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Several Flights Delayed At Delhi’s IGI Airport Due To Dense Fog

From the Bihar Politics Crisis to the Farmers Protest scheduled for February 13, 2024, find here, breaking news and all latest updates for the day..

Published: February 12, 2024 7:30 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Breaking News Latest Updates
Breaking News Latest Updates

New Delhi: There is a lot happening in the news world today, around the world. In a first, Pakistan may see an Independent Prime Minister as no major party has been able to get a clear majority in the Pakistan Elections 2024. The US Presidential Elections 2024 is also underway with President Joe Biden slamming ex-President and now Presidential candidate Donald Trump for mocking Nikki Haley’s military husband. Speaking of news developments in India, all eyes are on the Bihar Political Crisis as the Bihar Floor Test will take place; heavy security has been deployed outside Tejaswi Singh Yadav‘s house. The Farmers’ Chalo Delhi Protest is scheduled for tomorrow, February 13 and the state governments are gearing up for it as Section 144 has been imposed in districts of Haryana and the borders of Haryana-Punjab and Delhi-UP; traffic advisories have also been issued. Stay tuned for all latest news updates..

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Feb 12, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    JD(U) National Secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad On Bihar Floor Test

    On the Floor test to be held in Bihar Assembly today, JD(U) national secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad says, “Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we will get the majority and the government will complete its tenure…”

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Police Barricades Ghazipur Borders

    Delhi: Police barricading at Ghazipur border, ahead of the farmers’ call for march to Delhi on 13th February.

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:58 AM IST

    Uttarakhand News: Haldwani Violence Update

    Security officials deployed in parts of the violence-hit area of ​​Haldwani, following an anti-encroachment drive.

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    Navy Veterans Return From Qatar, Thanks PM Modi, Govt Of India

    “It wouldn’t have been possible for us to stand here without the intervention of PM Modi. And it also happened due to the continuous efforts of the Government of India.”

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:34 AM IST

    Delhi Winters: Flights Delayed At IGI Airport Due To Dense Fog

    The cold weather in Delhi has improved but there is dense fog in the city in the early hours of the day. Due to the fog causing poor visibility, several flights are delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.