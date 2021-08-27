Breaking News LIVE Updates: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the Mysuru gang rape case and shot a letter to the Karnataka Police on Thursday asking to submit a report on the incident at the earliest. In other news, the Congress’ central leadership has called Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to Delhi on Friday, just days after he had met Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders in the national capital. This comes amid reports of a power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh. Sources said he will meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal. Some Congress MLAs are also heading to Delhi in an apparent show of support to the chief minister amid talks of a change in leadership. India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from across India and the world. Stay tuned to this blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India and political developments.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: Victim in Critical Condition; Karnataka ADGP Visits Crime Spot Near Lalithadripura

Live Updates

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Afghanistan: We honor more than 2,300 US service members who’ve died in Afghanistan since 2001, the more than 20,000 who’ve been wounded, & more than 800,000 who’ve served in America’s longest war, as well as other Americans, killed or wounded in conflict: US Secy of State, Antony J Blinken

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh power tussle: There is no rebellion in Chhattisgarh & Punjab. These are internal matters which are discussed within the party. Did you describe the Karnataka change of guard as a rebellion?: Former union finance minister & Congress leader P Chidambaram