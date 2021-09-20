Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 20, 2021: As Congress leader and Punjab Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on Sunday unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, he became the first Dalit leader to become the 16th Chief Minister of the state. Channi was selected to be the state’s chief minister just a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunday evening met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government. He will take oath at 11 am on Monday.Also Read - BJP Booth Level Leader's Vaccination Certificate Shows He Was Given 5 Doses of Covid Vaccine, Scheduled for 6th; Probe Ordered

