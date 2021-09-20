Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 20, 2021:  As Congress leader and Punjab Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was on Sunday unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab, he became the first Dalit leader to become the 16th Chief Minister of the state. Channi was selected to be the state’s chief minister just a day after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Channi, who is believed to have got strong backing from state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunday evening met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked claim to form the government. He will take oath at 11 am on Monday.Also Read - BJP Booth Level Leader's Vaccination Certificate Shows He Was Given 5 Doses of Covid Vaccine, Scheduled for 6th; Probe Ordered

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Development projects: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects of the Public Works Department, virtually. “We have inaugurated & laid foundation stones of over 300 development projects worth around Rs 28,000 crores,” he said

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Karnataka COVID cases: Karnataka on Sunday clocked 783 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.67 lakh, while 16 deaths pushed the toll to 37,603. The day also saw 1,139 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29.15 lakh. Active cases stood at 15,383, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 267 cases and seven fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 97 fresh infections and one death. Other districts too reported fresh cases with Udupi logging 82, followed by Mysuru (69), Kodagu (41), Chikkamagaluru (36) and Hassan (34).

  • 7:12 AM IST

    West Bengal COVID Tally: Kolkata on Sunday recorded a rise in its active COVID-19 cases to 1,311, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The city reported 117 new cases, while 110 people recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. West Bengal reported 635 new cases and 11 more deaths during the day. The state’s active cases went down to 7,906 as 685 more people recovered. The state has so far reported 18,652 deaths and 15.61 lakh COVID-19 cases. So far, 15.35 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Assam COVID Tally: Assam reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 365 the previous day, while the coronavirus tally increased to 5.97,968, a National Health Mission bulletin said. Figures show the number of people taking the COVID-19 test has also fallen by 27,610 since Saturday which could perhaps explain the drop in the daily count. Recoveries also equalled the fresh COVID-19 cases during the day. The state reported seven more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 5,797.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Punjab COVID Tally: Punjab on Sunday reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,01,264, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,468, according to a medical bulletin. Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Ludhiana and three each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, the bulletin said. There are 317 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, it said.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Haryana covid tally: Haryana on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 7,70,733, according to the health department’s daily bulletin. No fresh death was reported. The death toll stands at 9,808, the bulletin said. Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Gurugram district and five from Panchkula, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 104, the bulletin stated. So far, 7,60,591 people have recovered from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, it said.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Charanjit Singh Channi’s journey from being elected to municipal council to becoming first Dalit CM of Punjab: From being elected president of a municipal council to being handpicked as first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has seen a meteoric rise in the last two decades. The 58-year-old three-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency in Rupnagar district had joined the Congress in 2012 and was holding the portfolios of Technical Education, Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the outgoing Amarinder Singh-led cabinet. He had along with three other ministers rebelled against Amarinder Singh while choosing to side with the camp of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. With barely five months left for the assembly polls, the announcement of a Dalit face as chief minister by the Congress assumes significance as Dalits constitute nearly 32 percent of the state’s population. The Doaba region – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts – has the highest population of Dalits.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Odisha colleges, universities to reopen from Monday: The Odisha government has decided to reopen public universities, government and non-government colleges for first-year students from September 20. According to the order, the government has decided to reopen the colleges and universities due to “improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state”.The order also read that hostels shall be reopened from September 19 for these students and all possible COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in the hostels. The state government has also issued guidelines that need to be followed in the colleges and universities. Teachers, staff and students residing in the containment zones shall not come to university and college, and mandatory wearing of masks. Social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories etc. Crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended. There must be an isolation room ready for any emergency.

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Anurag Thakur to interact with sports ministers of States, UTs to draw a roadmap for sports development: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur is set to virtually interact with Sports Ministers of respective States and Union Territories across India on Monday to discuss the further promotion of sports in the country. Following the major success of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Thakur would know from the States and UTs the ways forward and how they would contribute to the mission to make India a top sporting nation. He will be joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, according to the PIB release. The Government of India’s flagship programs, Khelo India and Fit India will remain an integral part of the interaction.

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Indo-Nepal joint military training exercise in Pithoragarh from Monday: The 15th edition of “Surya Kiran”, a joint training exercise between the armies of India and Nepal, will start at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Monday with a focus on counterinsurgency operations, the Defence Ministry said Friday. During this year’s exercise, an infantry battalion from the Indian Army and an equivalent strength from the Nepali Army would be sharing their experiences gained during various counterinsurgency operations conducted over a prolonged period in their respective countries, the ministry’s statement mentioned. As part of the exercise, both the armies would familiarise themselves with each other’s weapons, equipment, tactics, techniques and procedures of operating in a counterinsurgency environment in mountainous terrain, it noted.