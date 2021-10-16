Breaking News LIVE Updates October 16, 2021: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today at AICC headquarters to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and current political situation. This will be the first in-person meeting of the CWC after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year. The meet would be attended by the CWC members, permanent invitees, and special invitees of the committee along with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed his participation at Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi on Saturday and said that upcoming Assembly polls as well as organisational elections, will be discussed in the crucial meet. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Singhu Border Killing: Nihang Group Member Saravjeet Singh Surrenders Before Police, to be Produced in Court Today