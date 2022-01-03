Breaking News January 3, 2022 LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccination drive for children from the age of 15-18 years is scheduled to begin today across the country. Currently, only ‘Covaxin’ will be administered in this population category and additional doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be sent to all States and UTs. Meanwhile, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go for a one-day visit to Uttarakhand today. And, amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron, India has been witnessing a surge in infections. This has prompted states to issue fresh restrictions to contain the cases amid the spread of Omicron. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Covid Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group Starts Today, Nearly 6.80 Lakh Teens Registered On CoWIN So Far | Key Points