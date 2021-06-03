Breaking News LIVE Updates June 3, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting under 2 lakh daily fresh infections, after around two months. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, many states which are reporting a decline in cases have also begun unlocking. Several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. Meanwhile, after CBSE cancelled the 12th board exams for this years, many states are also following suit and cancelling state board exams for classes 10th and 12th. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Noida Unlock Process Begins: Optical Shops Allowed To Open With COVID Guidelines in Place