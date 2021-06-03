Breaking News LIVE Updates June 3, 2021: As continues to reel under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is now reporting under 2 lakh daily fresh infections, after around two months. Black fungus cases are on a rise in states with several declaring it a notifiable disease. Many states are extending their lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, many states which are reporting a decline in cases have also begun unlocking. Several states are struggling for continuing the vaccination drive, especially for the 18-44 age group amid a shortage of vaccines. Meanwhile, after CBSE cancelled the 12th board exams for this years, many states are also following suit and cancelling state board exams for classes 10th and 12th. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Noida Unlock Process Begins: Optical Shops Allowed To Open With COVID Guidelines in Place

  • 7:50 AM IST

    9 injured in shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi: An enraged security guard allegedly opened fire and injured at least nine people during a shooting of a television drama in Karachi’s posh Defence Housing Society.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Kerala govt has added bedridden patients above 18 years, Hal pilgrims, all above 18 in Tribal colonies, volunteers working in field, police trainee, judicial officers & staff of HC & subordinate courts among others in priority group for COVID vaccination for age group 18-45 years.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Choksi produced before magistrate to answer charges of illegal entry into Dominica: Mehul Choksi was produced before a magistrate in Dominica to answer charges of his illegal entry into the Caribbean island nation following a high court order on Wednesday, local media reported.