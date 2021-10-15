Breaking News LIVE Updates October 15, 2021: Welcome to india.com live updates platform for minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places to all latest developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports. On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami today. According to a release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Government has decided to convert Ordnance Factory Board from a Government Department into seven 100 per cent government-owned corporate entities, as a measure to improve self-reliance in the defence preparedness of the country. The Prime Minister will also perform the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys’ Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing today at 11 am. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at government-run centres in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 15, Friday: Dussehra Will Bring New Opportunities For These 3 Zodiac Signs