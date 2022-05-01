Breaking News LIVE Updates May 1: Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday saw a slight dip in COVID cases as it reported 1,520 fresh infections, 1,412 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases has risen to 5,716 with a positivity rate of 5.10%. On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,607 coronavirus cases while two people died due to the viral disease while on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ Dies After Shooting Down 40 Russian Aircraft in Russia-Ukraine War, Identity Revealed: Report