Breaking News LIVE May 6: The Pentagon said the majority of Russian forces that had been around the port city of Mariupol have left and headed north, leaving roughly the equivalent of two battalion tactical groups there, or about 2,000 troops. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that even as Russian airstrikes continue to bombard Mariupol, Moscow's forces are still making only "plodding" and incremental progress as the main fight presses on in the eastern Donbas region. He said he has seen no change in Russian behavior or momentum as May 9 draws near. Meanwhile, highlighting the food and energy security challenges emerging as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) pointed out the "disproportionate impact on the Global South and developing countries" of the ongoing disruptions. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.