Breaking News LIVE Updates May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said funds from the US aid bill will allow Ukraine to get more weapons and equipment plus help investigate war crimes by Russia. The bill also would help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops. The UN nuclear agency says it is again receiving remote data from the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine following an interruption caused by the Russian occupation of the site. The International Atomic Energy Agency said late Wednesday that data transmission was re-established following a visit by its inspectors and technicians in April, after Russian forces withdrew.