Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he's ready to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that "we must find an agreement," but with no ultimatum as a condition. Zelenskyy also told Italian RAI state TV in an interview scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday night that Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia, which annexed that part of southern Ukraine in 2014. "Crimea has always had its autonomy, it has its parliament, but on the inside of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We have to think of the future of Russia. I, as president of Ukraine, say these are our neighbors. There will be other presidents, other presidents and other generations" of Russia, Zelenskyy said. Ukrainian ministry officials said that Russian troops were trying to block Kyiv's forces from advancing as far as the Ukrainian-Russian border in the northeastern Kharkiv region.