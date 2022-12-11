live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Moscow Welcomes India's Decision To Not Support G7's Price Cap On Russian Oil

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 11

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 11

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 11: Russia has said that it welcomes India’s decision to not support the price cap on Russian oil announced by the G7 and their allies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak made the statement during his meeting with India’s Ambassador to Russia, Pavan Kapoor. “The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed India’s decision not to support the price cap on Russian oil, which was imposed on December 5 by the G7 countries and their allies,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

