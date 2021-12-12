Breaking News LIVE Updates December 12, 2021: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the “Swarnim Vijay Parv” at India Gate today to commemorate 50 years of India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the function on ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh’ at noon in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance and RBI Governor will also be present on the occasion. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Farmers Head Home After Ending Protest, Say Ghazipur Border To Be Fully Vacated by Dec 15 | Key Points