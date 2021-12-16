Breaking News LIVE Updates December 16, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country today in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat. PM Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at the National War Memorial in the national capital at 10:30 am. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh will be airlifted to Bhopal today. The Group Captain succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon on Wednesday, a week after the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on December 8, in which Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel were killed. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bengal Report First Omicron Cases; Curbs Imposed in Several Cities | Key Points