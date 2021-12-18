Breaking News LIVE Updates December 18, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The event will take place at 1 pm. The inspiration behind the expressway is the vision of the Prime Minister to provide fast-paced connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The 594-kilometre long six-lane expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 36,200 crore. Starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway will extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. It will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally crossed 100 as fresh cases of the new COVID-19 variant were reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Two people, including a man and woman, from Ghaziabad tested positive for the Omicron variant in genome sequencing. Both the patients had returned from Maharashtra on November 29. On December 2, they were found to be positive for COVID.Also Read - With Eye On UP Election, PM Narendra Modi To Meet 40 MPs From Poll-Bound State Today

