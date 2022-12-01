Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold 50 Km-Long Roadshow In Ahmedabad Today
Breaking News LIVE Updates December 1:
Breaking News LIVE Updates December 1: After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections. Meanwhile, India assumed the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi’s Red Fort to Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
