Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Hold 50 Km-Long Roadshow In Ahmedabad Today

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 1

Updated: December 1, 2022 9:40 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 1: After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections. Meanwhile, India assumed the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi’s Red Fort to Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple.  Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 12:38 PM IST

    Delhi High Court issued notice to Shashi Tharoor on an application moved by Delhi Police seeking ‘condonation of delay’ in filing the revision petition. Court fixed the matter for February 7, 2023.

  • 9:42 AM IST

  • 9:01 AM IST

    PM Modi to hold 50 km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad today | After a gap of two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again return to the Gujarat election campaign trail and this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies for the second phase of State Assembly elections.

  • 8:14 AM IST

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Gujarat Elections LIVE: BJP’s Jamnagar North candidate and Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja urges all to vote on 1st phase polling

  • 6:51 AM IST

    India All Set To Assume G20 Presidency Today, 100 monuments To Be Illuminated | India is all set to assume the presidency of the G-20 grouping, the premier forum for international economic cooperation. On the occasion, 100 monuments including UNESCO world heritage sites bearing the G-20 logo will be illuminated for seven days from December 1 to 7 including Srinagar’s Shankaracharya temple to Delhi’s Red Fort to Thanjavur’s Great living Chola temple.

