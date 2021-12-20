Breaking News LIVE Updates December 20, 2021: In view of increasing Omicron cases in Delhi, DDMA, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government will hold a review meeting at 11.30 am today. The central government has called a meeting of five political parties on Monday whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the House. Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam said that the party will take a final decision on Monday on joining the meeting called by the Central government. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - UK Reports More Than 12,000 Fresh Omicron Cases In Last 24 Hours