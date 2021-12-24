Breaking News Live Updates Dec 24, 2021: With the Omicron tally in India crossing the 300-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country. PM Modi directed officials to maintain a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels. He also directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the states to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, a statement said. “The strategy of the Centre for proactive, focussed, collaborative and cooperative fight against the pandemic should guide all our future actions,” the PM directed the officials. PM Modi asked authorities to be “satark and saavdhan [alert and cautious] in view of the new variant. “The fight against the pandemic is not over,” PM Modi said, adding that the need for continued adherence to Covid-safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi Interacts With Top Oil And Gas CEOs