live

Breaking News Live: Delhi Govt School Teachers To Be Deployed At IGI Airport On Covid duty From Dec 31

Stay tuned with India.com for the latest news from India and around the world.

Published: December 27, 2022 6:13 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News , December 27
Breaking News , December 27

Breaking News Live Updates, December 27: As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform Covid-19 duty. As per the official announcement by Delhi Government, the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at Delhi Airport.

Also Read:

All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023.

Stay tuned with India.com for the latest news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 7:06 AM IST
    Mock Drill Across Hospitals In States To Start Today
    A mock drill will be conducted throughout the country at all COVID hospitals today. All States Health Ministers will also take part in this at their level, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 27, 2022 6:13 AM IST