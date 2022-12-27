live

Breaking News Live: Delhi Govt School Teachers To Be Deployed At IGI Airport On Covid duty From Dec 31

Breaking News Live Updates, December 27: As Delhi schools are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to perform Covid-19 duty. As per the official announcement by Delhi Government, the teachers will be deployed from December 31, 2022, until January 15, 2023, to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed at Delhi Airport.

All the Delhi Schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023.

