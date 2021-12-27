Breaking News LIVE Updates December 27, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore at around 12 noon. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project. The 111 MW Project has been built at a cost of around Rs 2080 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually. Meanwhile, 422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far and 130 of these people have recovered or migrated, according to health ministry data on Sunday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. 6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in the past day. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Announces Night Curfew Starting Monday Amid Looming Omicron Scare