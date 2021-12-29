Breaking News Live, December 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 49.36 crores in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday. The program will be held at 1.20 pm. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah through video conferencing will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 49.36 crores in Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency,” the office of Amit Shah informed in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi). Amit Shah on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Amit Shah is addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh as part of BJP’s campaign for Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held next year. Meanwhile, India registered 6,358 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the figures released by the Union health ministry. India’s Omicron tally stood at 653 where at least 186 have recovered, the health ministry said.Also Read - Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID-19 Variant In THIS Country

