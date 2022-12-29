LIVE | Uzbekistan Claims 18 Children Died After Consuming India-Made Cough Syrup

live

Updated: December 29, 2022 6:32 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 29: The Uzbekistan government has alleged that 18 children have died in the central Asian nation following the consumption of a cough syrup produced by an Indian pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech. “To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd,” the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement. “It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children.” The World Health Organisation in October flagged the presence of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as toxic contaminants in four cough syrup samples (made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Haryana) that are reportedly linked to the deaths of 70 children in The Gambia.

  • 6:34 AM IST

    Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with cancer

    Founding drummer of the alt-rock band Modest Mouse, Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The band announced Green’s diagnosis on its official Instagram on Tuesday night.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    Philippines death toll from Christmas flood, rain rises to 26

    The death toll from Christmas flood and rain in the Philippines has gone up to 25, Manila Times reported citing the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Thursday.Northern Mindanao accounted for sixteen fatalities, followed by Bicol with five, Eastern Visayas with two, and Zamboanga city with two.

Published Date: December 29, 2022 6:30 AM IST

