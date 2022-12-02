Breaking News LIVE Updates: US Designates AQIS, TTP Leaders As Global Terrorists

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 2: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Updated: December 2, 2022 11:33 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 2: US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to hold Russia accountable for “widely documented atrocities and war crimes” committed by the regular armed forces in Ukraine, the two leaders said in a statement issued by the White House. Both the leaders “reiterate their steadfast resolve to hold Russia to account for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies, including mercenary entities such as Vagner and others, through support for international accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, the Ukrainian prosecutor general, UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry, and the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, sanctions, and other means,” the statement reads. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 5:04 PM IST

    2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation, Formula 1 says.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Mine Accident

  • 11:32 AM IST

    JNU V-C seeks report on anti-Brahmin slogans on campus buildings

  • 10:06 AM IST

    MCD Elections 2022 | “‘Dry days’ declared in Delhi from 5.30pm on 2nd Dec to 5.30pm on 4th Dec and from 12am to 11pm on 7th Dec (date of counting),” Delhi government said.

  • 8:12 AM IST

    Mumbai reports 23 new measles cases | Mumbai reported 23 new cases of measles today. Till now, a total of 15 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

  • 7:53 AM IST

    “The statement by the Karnataka State Wakf Board Chairman on opening separate colleges for Muslim women students was only a statement, and there is no such proposal before the government,” Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    US, France Pledge To Hold Russia Accountable For ‘War Crimes’ In Ukraine | US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to hold Russia accountable for “widely documented atrocities and war crimes” committed by the regular armed forces in Ukraine, the two leaders said in a statement issued by the White House.

