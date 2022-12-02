live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: US Designates AQIS, TTP Leaders As Global Terrorists

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 2: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 1

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 2: US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to hold Russia accountable for “widely documented atrocities and war crimes” committed by the regular armed forces in Ukraine, the two leaders said in a statement issued by the White House. Both the leaders “reiterate their steadfast resolve to hold Russia to account for widely documented atrocities and war crimes, committed both by its regular armed forces and by its proxies, including mercenary entities such as Vagner and others, through support for international accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, the Ukrainian prosecutor general, UN Human Rights Council Commission of Inquiry, and the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, sanctions, and other means,” the statement reads. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Load More