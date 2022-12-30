Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News Live: All trekking Activities Above 3000m Banned In Himachal’s Kangra Due To Bad Weather
Breaking News Live Updates, December 30: Kangra district authorities on Thursday banned all trekking activities above 3000 metres. Prior permission is to be obtained for low-altitude trekking routes too. This comes in view of bad weather warnings by IMD-Shimla. Mandatory prior approval from the Kangra SP office will be required for trekking on Kareri, Triund & Adi Himani Chamunda routes. All earlier permissions granted for trekking routes(as mentioned above) will be cancelled if IMD Shimla issues warnings and alerts.
