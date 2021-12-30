Breaking News Live Updates December 30, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. Among the 23 projects, the foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore. According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), these projects cover a wide array of sectors/areas across the state including irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply. The programme will witness inauguration of six projects including multiple road widening projects, a hydropower project in Pithoragarh and projects to improve sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project to be built at a cost of about Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was lying pending for many years. Prime Minister’s vision to prioritise long pending projects is the force behind the project’s foundation stone being laid. This project of national importance will enable irrigation of about 34,000 hectare additional land, produce 300 MW hydro power and supply drinking water to the six states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.Also Read - LIVE Centurion Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st Test, Day 5: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Centurion