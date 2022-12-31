live

LIVE | WHO Asks China To Share Specific, Real-Time Data Regularly On COVID Situation

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 31: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese officials and again asked for specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation in China, according to the statement released by the WHO website.In the high-level meeting, WHO asked for more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.

