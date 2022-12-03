live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Thick Grey Smog Engulfs Delhi; Air Quality Remains At ‘Very Poor’ Category

Updated: December 3, 2022 9:01 AM IST

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 3: India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the Padma Bhushan, one of the country’s highest civilian Awards, to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco. Taking to Twitter, Sandhu said, “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-US economic and technology ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation.” On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Sundar Pichai would be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    341 women Agniveers inducted so far: Navy chief | “We’ve inducted 341 women Agniveers now. It’s the first time women are being inducted into the ranks.We’re not inducting women separately.They’re being inducted in the same manner as their male counterparts. It’s a uniform method of selection.They undergo similar tests,” Navy chief said.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    Fire breaks out at Mumbai’s Malad; 5 fire tenders at spot | Fire breaks out in a building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad area of Mumbai. Five fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported so far.

  • 11:38 AM IST

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Thick grey smog engulfs Delhi

  • 7:42 AM IST

    EU agrees to cap price of Russian seaborne oil at $60 | The European Union has reached a deal for a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, with an aim to diminish Russia’s revenues.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    India’s Envoy To US Hands Over Padma Bhushan To Sundar Pichai:
    India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the Padma Bhushan, one of the country’s highest civilian Awards, to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in San Fransisco.

