Breaking News LIVE Updates: Several Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Assam’s Guwahati

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 10: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Published: December 10, 2022 7:15 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 10: Properties worth several lakh of rupees and many houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a slum colony in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. According to local police, no report of any casualty in the fire incident. Several cylinders exploded in the fire that broke out in a slum colony in the Fatasil Ambari area. Later, locals and firefighters brought the situation under control. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh: 8-year-old boy who fell into 55-foot-deep borewell dies

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Several Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Assam’s Guwahati | Properties worth several lakh of rupees and many houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a slum colony in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati.

