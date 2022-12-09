live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs To Meet In Shimla Today To Decide CM

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 9: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Updated: December 9, 2022 10:05 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs To Meet In Shimla Today To Decide CM
Breaking News LIVE Updates December 9

Breaking News LIVE Updates December 9: Shanghai announced measures as part of the implementation of China’s 10 new steps for optimizing the COVID-19 response. From Friday, negative COVID test certificates are not needed for indoor entertainment venues and restaurants in Shanghai, Global Times reported. Special requirements continue to remain in places like elderly care, children’s welfare institutions, medical institutions and schools. Shanghai announced that no mass COVID testing will be conducted at the administrative region level except for employees in high-risk positions and high-risk areas. The new measures have been announced in Shanghai after China optimized its COVID response by releasing 10 new measures. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 3:55 PM IST

    398 coaches have been appointed across 21 sports disciplines this year: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, in Lok Sabha

  • 3:27 PM IST

  • 3:08 PM IST

  • 2:27 PM IST

    Congress cannot neglect former CM Virbhadra Singh’s family: Pratibha Singh on choice of Himachal CM face | Pratibha Singh said, “After all the big responsibilities were given to me by Sonia Gandhi Ji, she told me that she has elected me as the party’s state president where I would have to visit in all 68 constituencies and also to make sure that the party wins in the state. I did that work with utmost sincerity and the result is in before all of us today.”

  • 1:04 PM IST

    Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab to appear in proceedings at Delhi’s Saket court through video-conferencing, Delhi Police said.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Cyclone Mandous: Red Alert for 3 districts- Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu today.

  • 9:55 AM IST

    PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday, prays for her healthy life

  • 8:11 AM IST

    Himachal Election Results: Congress MLAs to meet today in Shimla to decide chief minister | The Congress MLAs will meet today in Shimla to decide on the chief minister of the hilly state.

  • 7:04 AM IST
    Shanghai gets rid of COVID test requirement in indoor entertainment venues and restaurants | Shanghai announced measures as part of the implementation of China’s 10 new steps for optimizing the COVID-19 response. From Friday, negative COVID test certificates are not needed for indoor entertainment venues and restaurants in Shanghai, Global Times reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 9, 2022 7:05 AM IST

Updated Date: December 9, 2022 10:05 AM IST