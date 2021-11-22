Breaking News Updates November 22, 2021: With an aim to curb air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government has extended the ban imposed on the entry of trucks in Delhi carrying non-essential items till November 26. Delhi government has also asked its employees to continue working from home till Friday. “Government offices shall remain closed till Nov 26 except those involved in essential services. Private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26th Nov,” the order letter read on Sunday. The government has also asked the private offices and institutions to let their employees work from home till November 26 to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 22, Monday: Cancer Should Postpone Investment Plans, Sagittarius Should Focus on Their Health